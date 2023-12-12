Man fatally struck by car in Bucks County was in town for business, coroner says

article

Officials in Bucks County identified a man who they say was in town for business when he was struck and killed by a car.

Dennis Keith Hines, 51, died on Saturday night when police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Street Road in Warminster.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the deadly collision, and is fully cooperating with investigators.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office later determined Hines' death to be accidental, according to a release shared on Tuesday.

"The Bucks County Coroner’s Office conveys their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hines as they grieve the tragic loss of their loved one", Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.