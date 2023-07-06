Man fighting for his life after he is shot in the face in Kensington, police say

article

A 44-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone shot him in the face in Kensington.

The shooting happened Thursday night, just before 8:30, on the 1300 block of East Erie Avenue, authorities said.

Officers found the man on the street with a gunshot wound to his face. Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.