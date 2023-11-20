Man fires in self-defense at SEPTA station in Center City, police sources say

A fight at a SEPTA station escalated into a shooting when a victim fought back against a group of suspects, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers responded to shots being fired at the 15th Street Station around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that several teens were attacking a man when he pulled out a gun and fired in self-defense.

Related article

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests made at this time.

This shooting happened in the same area where a man was dragged down the steps during a violent robbery last week.

It also comes as a strike looms for SEPTA police as they engage in negotiation talks.