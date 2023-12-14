Man found dead in shopping cart on corner of Kensington street: police

A homicide investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery in Philadelphia's Kensington section late Wednesday night.

Police say they found an unresponsive man inside a shopping cart at the corner of H and East Westmoreland streets around 11:45 p.m.

He was in an "unnatural position" with blood on his face, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man, who is said to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police say they also came across a trail of blood that led to an abandoned property, which is also being investigated.

The victim has been transported to the medical examiner's office to determine his identity and cause of death.