Man found dead on Philadelphia street from blunt force trauma to head: police

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating after they say a man was found beaten to death on a Philadelphia street Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 700 block of East Madison Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive person.

Police found an unidentified man suffering from fatal blunt force trauma to the head, according to preliminary information from police.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, police said. No weapons were found, and no arrests were reported immediately after the homicide.