Man found guilty of firing at police during New Year's Eve 2023 standoff in Philadelphia

The Brief A Philadelphia man was convicted of firing at police during a standoff at a rooming house on New Year's Eve 2023. Michael McHuge, 41, swung open his door holding a gun in his hand as a police officer approached his door. Investigators say police body camera captured McHugh firing as many as two shots at police.



A Philadelphia man was convicted of opening fire on a police officer during an armed standoff on New Year's Eve two years ago in the city's Brewerytown section.

The backstory:

Officers were called to a rooming house on North Dover Street on Dec. 31, 2023 for reports of a person firing a gun inside their room.

As an officer neared the second floor landing, investigators say 41-year-old Michael McHugh swung open his door holding a gun in his hand.

When the officer drew his sidearm and ordered McHugh to drop the weapon, he allegedly slammed the door shut and refused to exit his room.

Investigators say the officer's body-worn camera fell to the floor when he leaped down a flight of stairs in fear for his safety.

Moments later, investigators say the officer's body camera captured McHugh firing as many as two shots at police.

A Philadelphia SWAT team was called to the scene and helped eventually place McHugh in custody.

McHugh was charged with Aggravated Assault and weapons charges.

What's next:

McHugh was found guilty following a waiver trial in September. He will be sentenced in November.