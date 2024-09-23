Man found shot to death in East Germantown: police

article

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a young man to death late Sunday night in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man in his mid-20s was found shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the crime scene, investigators said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting and no description of the shooter was provided by police.

Investigators hope members of the public will come forward with information on the deadly shooting.