Man found stabbed to death in South Philadelphia, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in South Philadelphia. 

Police say officers responded to the 1900 block of St. 17th Street on Sunday at 5:36 p.m. 

According to authorities, 29-year-old John Ferbee-Chamberlain was found in an apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

Medics pronounced him dead at 5:59 p.m., police say. 

