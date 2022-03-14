Man found stabbed to death in South Philadelphia, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in South Philadelphia.

Police say officers responded to the 1900 block of St. 17th Street on Sunday at 5:36 p.m.

According to authorities, 29-year-old John Ferbee-Chamberlain was found in an apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Medics pronounced him dead at 5:59 p.m., police say.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter