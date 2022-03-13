Philadelphia police offering $20K for information on suspects who fatally shot man in Hunting Park

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering $20,000 for information on the fatal shooting of a man in Hunting Park in early March.

On March 2, officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Hunting Park after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, police say.

According to authorities, officers found a 55-year-old man unconscious in the driver's seat of a gray 1999 Mercedes Sedan.

Police say he was shot two times in the neck and one time in the arm.

He was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m., according to investigators.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the alleged offenders they are searching for.

According to authorities, only one of the offenders fired the shots that killed the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686-8477 or leave an anonymous tip here.

