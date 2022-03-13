Police: 1 dead after New Castle woman steals two cars and hits multiple pedestrians, cars

A New Castle woman has been arrested after being involved in several carjacking-related incidents on Sunday morning, according to police.

Delaware State Police held a press conference on Sunday evening, announcing the arrest of 30-year-old Brittallia Semaan.

According to the department's public information officer, state police troopers responded to the area of 4009 New Castle Avenue around 9:31 a.m. for a report of a carjacking.

Police say Seeman entered the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Trax before a 67-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman attempted to remove her from their car but were unsuccessful.

Seeman got to the driver's side of the car before she pulled off, hitting the 66-year-old woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to authorities, two children were in the backseat of the car, but they were able to escape before Seeman fled southbound on Rt. 9.

Minutes later, Seeman struck a 48-year-old New Castle County man south of Boothhurst Boulevard, police say.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

After striking the man, Seeman fled southbound into Old New Castle, striking a 19-year-old woman in the parking lot of the SPCA in the area of South and Sixth Streets, authorities say.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say Seeman continued driving, exiting the parking lot to travel southbound on South Street before turning on Washington Street to travel northbound.

As a Maserati approached, Seeman crossed the double yellow line crashing head-on with the car on Delaware 141 before the intersection of State Rt. 273.

The Maserati's driver, a 34-year-old Wilmington man, and the passenger, a 26-year-old Wilmington woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials announced.

When a Good Samaritan stopped to help, Seeman exited the Chevrolet Trax and entered the backseat of a 62-year-old man's Ford Explorer, police say. The driver confronted her, telling her to get out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Seeman made it to the driver's side of the car and began pulling away with a 77-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat, police say. The driver of the car was dragged a short distance but was not injured, according to police.

Police say Seeman then collided with a Honda Odyssey in the area of Hamburg Road.

The 55-year-old woman driving the Odyssey and the 77-year-old woman, who was the passenger in the second car Seeman stole, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

An off-duty Wilmington police officer saw the second carjacking and apprehended Seeman with the help of a former police officer in the area, police say.

Seeman was taken into custody by state troopers with Troop 2, according to authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents is urged to call Delaware State Police's Troop 2 at 302- 834-2620.

