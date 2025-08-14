Expand / Collapse search

Man gunned down in broad daylight in North Philadelphia: police

Published  August 14, 2025 11:05am EDT
The Brief

    • A man is dead after being shot multiple times in broad daylight Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.
    • Police have not released the identity of the victim, who died after being brought to Temple Hospital by police.
    • No arrests have been made and police have not identified a suspect.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a man is dead after he was shot multiple times Thursday morning in Philadelphia. 

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Huntingdon Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival. 

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting. 

Police have not shared a description of a possible suspect and have not said what sparked the shooting.

The Source

  • Information included in this article was released by the Philadelphia Police Department.

