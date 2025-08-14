Man gunned down in broad daylight in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man is dead after being shot multiple times in broad daylight Thursday morning in North Philadelphia. Police have not released the identity of the victim, who died after being brought to Temple Hospital by police. No arrests have been made and police have not identified a suspect.



What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Huntingdon Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.

Police have not shared a description of a possible suspect and have not said what sparked the shooting.