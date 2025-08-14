Man gunned down in broad daylight in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a man is dead after he was shot multiple times Thursday morning in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Huntingdon Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.
Police have not shared a description of a possible suspect and have not said what sparked the shooting.