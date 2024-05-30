Man hospitalized after being shot five times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being shot five times in North Philadelphia.
Authorities say the 46-year-old is in stable condition after receiving three gunshot wounds to the right arm and two to the left side just after 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of North 20th Street.
Police have not made arrests or recovered weapons and are investigating the scene.