Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after being shot five times in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 30, 2024 3:44pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being shot five times in North Philadelphia. 

Authorities say the 46-year-old is in stable condition after receiving three gunshot wounds to the right arm and two to the left side just after 2 p.m. on the 6000 block of North 20th Street.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police have not made arrests or recovered weapons and are investigating the scene.