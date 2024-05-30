Police investigating after at least 14 shots fired in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A crime scene is taped off in Philadelphia's Kensington section after police say a shooting erupted early Thursday morning.
At least 14 shots were fired at the intersection of East Westmoreland and Amber streets around 5 a.m., according to authorities.
Several shell casings can be seen littered on the street, some near a BMW car dealership.
No details regarding motive, injuries or possible suspects have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.