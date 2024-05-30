Suspect in wheelchair accused of shooting man outside Philadelphia corner store: police

article

A man in a wheelchair is accused of shooting and critically wounding another man during an argument outside a Philadelphia corner store.

Noel Fletcher, 39, was arrested after investigators said he shot a 41-year-old man on the 3300 block of Saint Vincent Street on Wednesday.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where investigators say he remains in critical condition.

Fletcher was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting, according to police, and was found by police a block away from the crime scene.

He has been charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault and weapons offenses.