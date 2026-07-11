Man hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle Saturday in North Philadelphia

article

The Brief A man was shot late Saturday morning on the 2400 block of North Marston Street. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound while inside a vehicle. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was shot while inside a vehicle late Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Philadelphia police said officers responded around 11:55 a.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of North Marston Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound while inside a vehicle.

Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

His condition has not yet been released.

Investigation underway

The scene was secured as investigators processed evidence and worked to determine what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS.