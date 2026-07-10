New Jersey DEP warns of high bacteria at Burlington County lakes after floods

The Brief New Jersey DEP is monitoring lakes in Burlington County for high bacteria levels after recent flash floods. Sylvan Lake and nearly two dozen other swimming spots have posted advisories due to water quality concerns. Health officials warn children and the elderly are more at risk, but many visitors remain unconcerned.



The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is keeping a close watch on several lakes in Burlington County after recent flash floods may have contributed to higher bacteria levels in the water, according to FOX 29’s Joann Pileggi.

Water quality advisories posted at Sylvan Lake Park

What we know:

Visitors to Sylvan Lake Park in Burlington County received both verbal and written advisories about possible water quality issues. Staff told visitors, "If we have to close, we’ll let you know and give your money back."

Sylvan Lake is among nearly two dozen swimming areas in New Jersey, including both freshwater and coastal locations, where weekly monitoring showed higher than acceptable levels of fecal coliform. This bacteria is typically caused by storm water runoff or wildlife feces, which can increase after heavy rain.

Some visitors, like Elisa Winter, said, "We’ve been coming here for years. I trust them so if they decide to close it, they close it but they’re kids and it’s a lake."

The New Jersey DEP has an intensive water monitoring and testing system and posts results on its website. Testing from Monday was not available until Wednesday, and follow-up results from Wednesday were not available until today.

Health officials say high bacteria levels can cause virus symptoms or illness, especially for children and the elderly.

Many visitors not worried about advisories

What they're saying:

One woman at the park said, "I’m not worried I think we’ll be ok. I’m here with my grandkids. I think we’ll be fine. I used to drink from the water hose. I think we’ll be ok."

Mark Lemma, another visitor, said, "I have two young children and two older children. None of them I’ve ever been sick swimming in this lake. It doesn’t bother me if they close it I’ll go down the shore."

Despite the posted advisories, most people at Sylvan Lake said they were not concerned about the water quality and would continue to enjoy their day unless the park was officially closed.

Sylvan Lake Park is one of several locations in Burlington County and across New Jersey where water quality is being closely monitored.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the latest round of water testing results will be available or if any swimming spots will be closed this weekend.