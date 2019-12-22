Man hospitalized after stabbing, car crash in Northeast Philadelphia

article

A man is in the hospital after a stabbing and car crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the 5300 block of Fankford Avenue.

It remains unclear which event happened first, but police said a male passenger stabbed the driver twice, and the driver crashed into a pole on the side of the road.

The driver was hospitalized in stable condition. His passenger remains unaccounted for.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

