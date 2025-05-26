Bensalem man chased victim with knife, repeatedly tried to run him over: police

article

The Brief A Bensalem man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly tried to attack another man this weekend. Police say he chased the victim with a knife before trying to run him over several times. The motive is believed to be jealousy over a woman the victim was dating.



A terrifying ordeal which may have stemmed from romantic jealousy, ended with a 66-year-old man being charged with aggravated assault this weekend.

What we know:

A man was standing at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Red Lion Road in Bensalem when he told police that another man pulled up next to him, started yelling, then chased him with a large knife.

Police say the suspect tried to run over the victim several times by backing up, making U-turns, swerving across traffic, and performing circles.

When all four attempts failed, the suspect fled in his vehicle.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

Police believe the suspect may have attacked the victim because he was jealous of the woman he was dating.

The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Santucci, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person, and related offenses.

He was released on a $75,0000 unsecured bond.