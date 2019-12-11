Man in critical condition after being shot in Holmesburg

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Philly Pretzel Factory in Holmesburg.

It happened on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue around 8 p.m.Wednesday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and hip. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made.

