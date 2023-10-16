Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck in Hunting Park, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is suffering critical injuries after police say he was stabbed in the Hunting Park area. 

According to Philadelphia police, a 31-year-old male was stabbed once in the neck on the 1300 block of West Lycoming Street Monday at around 4:19 p.m. 

They say he was transported to Temple University Hospital via private vehicle where he was then placed in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.