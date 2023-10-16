Man in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck in Hunting Park, police say

article

A man is suffering critical injuries after police say he was stabbed in the Hunting Park area.

According to Philadelphia police, a 31-year-old male was stabbed once in the neck on the 1300 block of West Lycoming Street Monday at around 4:19 p.m.

They say he was transported to Temple University Hospital via private vehicle where he was then placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

