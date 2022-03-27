Man in extremely critical condition after car flips into an embankment in Olney, police say

article

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after the car he was driving flipped over in an embankment in Olney, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 400 block of East Olney Avenue around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the driver lost control of a 2010 Infiniti causing it to go off the road and down an embankment where it flipped between two trees near the creek.

Police say the driver was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in extremely critical condition due to his injuries.

The vehicle's passenger denied medical treatment, according to authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

