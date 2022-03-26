9-year-old girl fatally shot in Trenton, prosecutor says

article

A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Trenton on Friday, authorities with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office say.

According to the prosecutor's office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the Kingsbury Square area.

Authorities say patrol units responded to the area for reports of a shooting and fights breaking out amongst a large group.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a large crowd in a low-rise courtyard and the nine-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to authorities, the child was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center then the Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before midnight.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, police say.

The prosecutor's office says no arrests have been made and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

