Man in his 50s found fatally shot in West Philadelphia, police say

Crime & Public Safety
A man was found shot and killed Thursday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are working to identify a man who was found shot multiple times late Thursday night in West Philadelphia. 

The Philadelphia Police Department said a man in his 50's was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on the 5600 block of Wyalusing Street around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

