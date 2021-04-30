Man in his 50s found fatally shot in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Investigators are working to identify a man who was found shot multiple times late Thursday night in West Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department said a man in his 50's was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on the 5600 block of Wyalusing Street around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.

