Man in stable condition after being shot 3 times in Logan
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Logan neighborhood.
The incident occurred on the 900 block of North Marvine Street just before 11 a.m.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot a total of three times in the shoulder, groin, and forearm.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
