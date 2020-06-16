Man in stable condition after being shot 3 times in Logan

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Logan neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of North Marvine Street just before 11 a.m.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot a total of three times in the shoulder, groin, and forearm.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP