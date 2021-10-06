Man in wheelchair stabbed during robbery in Olney, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing of a man in a wheelchair during a robbery in the city's Olney neighborhood.

It happened on the 1400 block of Chew Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 34-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

