Man in wheelchair stabbed during robbery in Olney, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing of a man in a wheelchair during a robbery in the city's Olney neighborhood.
It happened on the 1400 block of Chew Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the 34-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement