Man killed, 10-year-old wounded in Burlington City shooting, authorities say

A man was killed and a 10-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Burlington City, authorities said.

It happened on the 400 block of Saint Mary Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man was shot while walking along the street by someone who fled on foot toward Route 130.

The victim, whose name is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead after being transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, according to authorities.

A 10-year-old male who was in the area was struck once in the foot by a stray bullet and is being treated at a local hospital.

The young man’s injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Burlington Police Department tip line at 609-386-0262, ext. 211 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube