Man killed after being shot 13 times near SEPTA station in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the scene after they say a man was shot and killed on Broad Street Monday afternoon.
The man was reportedly struck after gunfire erupted near the North Philadelphia station for SEPTA's Broad Street Line around 3 p.m.
Police say the victim, age 35-40 years old, suffered 13 gunshot wounds throughout his body.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a man is in custody in connection to the shooting. No weapons have been recovered,