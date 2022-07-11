Man killed after being shot 13 times near SEPTA station in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police are on the scene after they say a man was shot and killed on Broad Street Monday afternoon.

The man was reportedly struck after gunfire erupted near the North Philadelphia station for SEPTA's Broad Street Line around 3 p.m.

Police say the victim, age 35-40 years old, suffered 13 gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say a man is in custody in connection to the shooting. No weapons have been recovered,