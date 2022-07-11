Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after being shot 13 times near SEPTA station in North Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Man dies after being shot 13 times Monday afternoon, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the scene after they say a man was shot and killed on Broad Street Monday afternoon.

The man was reportedly struck after gunfire erupted near the North Philadelphia station for SEPTA's Broad Street Line around 3 p.m.

Police say the victim, age 35-40 years old, suffered 13 gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a man is in custody in connection to the shooting. No weapons have been recovered,