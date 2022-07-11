Police: Two men killed during funeral procession shooting in Upper Darby identified

Police have identified two mourners they say were shot and killed while riding in a funeral procession in Upper Darby last week.

Tyrese Long, 21, and Khalid Brittingham, 25, were reportedly attending a funeral for a Philadelphia homicide victim when a shooting erupted.

While riding in the funeral procession, police say a car pulled up beside the victims and opened fire on their car on the way to Friends Southwestern Burial Ground.

Both victims were suffered several gunshots and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

No arrests have been reported in connection to the deadly double shooting.

The Upper Darby Police Department shared a photo of a person who they are "looking to identify and speak with."

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 610-734-7693.