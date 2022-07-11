Police: Woman, 21, fatally shot in Camden

article

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Camden late Sunday night, police say.

According to authorities, the event occurred on 1500 block of Admiral Wilson Blvd., after police received a Shot Spotter alert.

Police say they were later informed that the victim, who was identified as 21-year-old Paopei Goodman, was transported to Cooper University Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 12:02 a.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Tanner Ogilvie at (856) 580-5819 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.