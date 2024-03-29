Man killed after shots fired during home invasion in West Philadelphia: police
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A woman fires at two men inside her apartment during a home invasion, killing one.
Police were called to the 6200 block of Chestnut Street, in West Philadelphia, just after 2 a.m. Friday, according to officials.
Police say the woman found the two men, who broke in, and a struggle ensued, before shots were fired.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and the torso. He died at the scene.
Another 32-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is said to be listed in stable condition.
The woman was taken in for questioning by police.