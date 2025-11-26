Man killed in Delaware house fire, state fire marshal investigating
DELAWARE - A man has died following a house fire in Bear, Delaware, as investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze late Tuesday night.
What we know:
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Delaware City Fire Company was dispatched Tuesday, Nov. 25, to the unit block of North Dragon Drive in the Kingsmill Trailer Park for a report of a fire alarm.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a home and were told someone might still be inside. Multiple fire companies responded to assist as crews entered the residence for search and suppression efforts.
Firefighters located a male victim inside the home. He was removed from the residence and treated by New Castle County paramedics and EMS, then transported to Christiana Care Emergency Department, where he later died from his injuries.
What's next:
Deputy fire marshals responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. Officials say more information will be released when available.
The Source: This article is based on information from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.