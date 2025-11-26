Man killed in Delaware house fire, state fire marshal investigating

article

The Brief A man died after a house fire late Tuesday in the Kingsmill Trailer Park in Bear, Delaware. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing and reports of someone trapped inside. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.



A man has died following a house fire in Bear, Delaware, as investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze late Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Delaware City Fire Company was dispatched Tuesday, Nov. 25, to the unit block of North Dragon Drive in the Kingsmill Trailer Park for a report of a fire alarm.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a home and were told someone might still be inside. Multiple fire companies responded to assist as crews entered the residence for search and suppression efforts.

Firefighters located a male victim inside the home. He was removed from the residence and treated by New Castle County paramedics and EMS, then transported to Christiana Care Emergency Department, where he later died from his injuries.

What's next:

Deputy fire marshals responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. Officials say more information will be released when available.