Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Man killed in broad daylight double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

A 31-year-old man died after police say he was shot twice in the head Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. A 29-year-old man was hit in the leg by gunfire and is expected to recover.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man died after he was shot twice in the head Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of West Cumberland Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot two times in the head and brought to Temple Hospital where he died.

A 29-year-old man who was hit in the calf was also brought to Temple and is expected to recover.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly broad daylight shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter