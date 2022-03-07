Man killed in broad daylight double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man died after he was shot twice in the head Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of West Cumberland Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say a 31-year-old man was shot two times in the head and brought to Temple Hospital where he died.
A 29-year-old man who was hit in the calf was also brought to Temple and is expected to recover.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly broad daylight shooting.
