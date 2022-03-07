Expand / Collapse search
Three people, including 10-year-old, injured after motorcycles crash in Rhawnhurst, police say

Published 
Updated 10:27AM
PHILADELPHIA - Three people are in the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Rhawnhurst on Sunday afternoon, according to police. 

Authorities say a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle and 2019 Can Am motorcycle were traveling on Roosevelt Boulevard when the Suzuki attempted to pass. 

The two motorcycles made contact, causing the Can Am's operator to fall from her motorcycle and the Suzuki crashed to the ground, according to police. 

All three people were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police say. 

The operators of both motorcycles, age 37 and 34, are listed in critical condition, according to police. The 10-year-old passenger who was on the Suzuki is in stable condition, authorities confirm. 
