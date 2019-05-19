Man killed in single-car fatal crash in Delaware

A 38-year-old man has been killed in a single-car crash in Delaware.

State police say the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Accent failed to negotiate a left curve in Millsboro and struck a utility pole.

The driver was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding his name until his family can be notified.

Police said the man was from Seaford.