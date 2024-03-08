Man killed, officer injured in exchange of gunfire after domestic call in Hamilton Township: officials

A domestic incident turned into a fatal exchange of gunfire in Hamilton Township and an officer was hospitalized as a result of that exchange.

Two officers responded to a domestic call on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue Friday night around 10 p.m., officials said.

When they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a rifle who opened fire on them.

The officers then returned fire and in that exchange, the man was struck and killed.

One of the officers was hit multiple times by gunshots. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Officials believe the officer will survive.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office are investigating the incident.