Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in murder of pregnant woman in Michigan

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
Associated Press
gavel article

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago.

Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005.

Parlier’s family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven't been found.

In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020.

Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found.

It wasn’t clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case.

Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.