Man on New Jersey State Police's Most Wanted list arrested in Mexico

A man accused of sexual assault in New Jersey nearly two decades ago was recently arrested in Mexico, state police said.

Juan Francisco Aguillon, now 43, was accused in 2003 of sexually assaulting a juvenile and was later placed on the New Jersey State Police's ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Authorities in 2018 learned that Aguillon fled the country and eventually determined that he was living in Mexico City, police said.

Agents from the U.S. Marshals' Foreign Field Office arrested Aguillon on May 7 in Mexico City where he was turned over to Mexican authorities, according to police.

He is currently pending extradition back to the United States.