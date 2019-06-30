Man plays saxophone for cows which become his biggest fans

An Oregon man learning to play saxophone managed to mooooove quite a crowd.

Rick Herrmann taught himself how to play the saxophone by watching videos on YouTube and wanted to test out his new skills on an audience that would appreciate it, according to his family.

So, he played a few songs for cows that were in a field.

The cows were way back in the field and as he played they moved closer and closer, until finally they were all in a line in front of him listening.

Herrmann played "Isn't She Lovely," and a little "Careless Whisper," by George Michael. "My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone," said his daughter, Erin, in a tweet that has been retweeted nearly 250,000 times.

Family members say their dog hates his playing so much, it once chewed up all of his reeds, so he decided to go play for the cows instead.