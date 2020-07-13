Man pleads guilty to weapons charge in connection with Pleasantville football game shooting

article

An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy at a Pleasantville football game in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Tyrell Dorn, 28, was charged in November following the shooting of Micah Tennant. Prosecutors said Monday he pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted person with a sentence recommendation of seven years and five years must be served.

According to investigators, on November 15, 2019, Dorn and three others left the field after the shooting at a Pleasantville football game against Camden and as police attempted to pull over the vehicle, Dorn threw a handgun out of the driver’s side window.

In February, an Atlantic County grand jury returned an indictment against Alvin Wyatt for murder, two counts of attempted murder and related charges.

Two other men — 26-year-old Vance Golden and 27-year-old Michael Mack — face weapons charges. Another man, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges.

