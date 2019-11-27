Accused shooter in NJ football game killing ordered held

A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers of a New Jersey High School football game, killing 10-year-old Micah Tennant, will be held in jail until his trial.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, is charged with murder and other offenses stemming from the Nov. 15 shooting at a playoff game between home team Pleasantville and Camden.

Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury termed Wyatt "the quintessential flight risk," noting that he faces life behind bars if convicted.

Wyatt's attorney did not address his client's guilt or innocence during Wednesday's court hearing in Mays Landing.

The attorney left the courtroom without speaking to reporters, and a message left with his office afterward was not immediately returned.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Three other men — 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn and 27-year-old Michael Mack — face weapons charges. A fourth, 27-year-old Shahid Dixon, faces weapons and eluding charges.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Left to right: Alvin Wyatt, 31. Also arrested were 26-year-old Vance Golden, 28-year-old Tyrell Dorn, 27-year-old Michael Mack and 27-year-old Shahid Dixon.

A fifth man, Ibn Abdullah, 27, was injured as the target of the shooting and charged because a gun was found on him when emergency responders went to his aid, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy who was also injured was treated for a graze wound.

Tennant was shot in the neck and died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field.

Micah Tennant, 10, died after being shot at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Tennant's family has raised more than $34,000 as of Wednesday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.