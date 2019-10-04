Man practicing kite-boarding dies after carried away by wind

article

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) -- Authorities say a Delaware man is dead after a kite-boarding accident.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to Delaware Seashore State Park about 12: 45 p.m.

Officials say a 48-year-old man from Bear was practicing kite-boarding by using only the harness and kite, without a board, while standing in the water.

Police say the man's father called 911 after heavy winds pulled the victim farther out into deeper water.

The man's body was found less than an hour later by Fish and Wildlife Natural Resource Police along the shore of Rehoboth Bay.

The victim's name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.