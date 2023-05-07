Man recovering after he is stabbed multiple times on Kensington SEPTA platform, police say

article

The ongoing violence crisis in Philadelphia continues as a 37-year-old man is stabbed multiple times on a SEPTA platform in Kensington.

Officials say the incident occurred Sunday evening, around 6:15, at the Tioga SEPTA station, part of the Market-Frankford Line, at 3500 Kensington Avenue.

A 37-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds to his back and one to his head, according to authorities.

Medics took the man to Temple University Hospital where he is listed as stable.

An active investigation is ongoing, police say, though no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

