Man shot in head and killed in Grays Ferry, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the early morning hours of Saturday in Grays Ferry. 

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of South 49th Street for reports of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the head. 

Medics pronounced the victim dead on scene at 2:25 a.m. 

Authorities say no arrest was made, and no weapons were recovered.

The Homicide Detective Division is actively investigating this incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them