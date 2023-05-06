Man shot in head and killed in Grays Ferry, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the early morning hours of Saturday in Grays Ferry.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of South 49th Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

MORE HEADLINES

Medics pronounced the victim dead on scene at 2:25 a.m.

Authorities say no arrest was made, and no weapons were recovered.

The Homicide Detective Division is actively investigating this incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them