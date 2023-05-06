Man shot in head and killed in Grays Ferry, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the early morning hours of Saturday in Grays Ferry.
Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of South 49th Street for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the head.
Medics pronounced the victim dead on scene at 2:25 a.m.
Authorities say no arrest was made, and no weapons were recovered.
The Homicide Detective Division is actively investigating this incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them