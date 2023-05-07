Man critically injured after he was stabbed multiple times in North Philly; 1 in custody, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the man was stabbed on the 500 block of West York Street Sunday evening, just after 5:30.

Police found the man with stab wounds to his abdomen, arm and in the back, near the ribs.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed as critical.

Police say an investigation is underway. While they have not found a weapon, someone is reported to be in custody.

