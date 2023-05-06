Police searching for suspect accused of robbing a Philadelphia bank

article

Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank inside a Shoprite Saturday morning.

Minutes before 11 a.m. police say a man walked into the Citizens Bank inside the grocery store and gave the teller a note demanding money.

Authorities say the suspect stole $975, and he was last seen going through the parking lot towards Target.

Police describe the suspect as a 5'9" Middle Eastern man in his 30's, with a thin build, black hair, black beard, wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a blue surgical mask, a camouflage jacket, and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.