Police searching for suspect accused of robbing a Philadelphia bank
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank inside a Shoprite Saturday morning.
Minutes before 11 a.m. police say a man walked into the Citizens Bank inside the grocery store and gave the teller a note demanding money.
Authorities say the suspect stole $975, and he was last seen going through the parking lot towards Target.
Police describe the suspect as a 5'9" Middle Eastern man in his 30's, with a thin build, black hair, black beard, wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a blue surgical mask, a camouflage jacket, and blue latex gloves.
Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.