Man sentenced to life in prison in 2022 shooting death of teenage girl in Philadelphia

article

A 26-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of a deadly 2022 Philadelphia shooting that claimed the life of a teenage girl.

Investigators say Damir Richardson was driving a Honda Odyssey when he pulled alongside another car on the 6500 block of Ross Street and fired at the vehicle.

Carissa Bright, a 17-year-old who was in the backseat, was fatally struck in the head and chest. Investigators believe Bright's boyfriend, who was seated next to her, was Richardson's intended target.

Several hours after the deadly shooting, investigators say Richardson drove to his ex-girlfriend's house in Gloucester Township and opened fire. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Richardson fled to California after the shootings, according to prosecutors, and was arrested in July 2022. He was extradited back to Philadelphia where he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime.

Richardson was later convicted by a Philadelphia jury and sentenced to life in prison in August.