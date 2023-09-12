Man sentenced to 70 years for shooting that killed 10-year-old at NJ high school football game

article

An Atlantic City man will spend decades behind bars for his role in a tragic night that claimed the life of an innocent child.

In July, Alvin Wyatt was found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was shot during a football game at Pleasantville High School in 2019.

Officials say the 35-year-old fired a gun eight times into the bleachers of the crowded football game. One of the bullets struck the boy in the neck as he watched the game with his mom and sister.

Video captured the moment shots rang out in the middle of the game, sending players and fans running in a panic from the field.

The boy underwent multiple surgeries, but died several days after the shooting.

Two other victims, ages 15 and 31, were also struck by gunfire that night. The 31-year-old was left permanently confinement to a wheelchair.

On Tuesday, Wyatt was sentenced to 70 years in New Jersey State Prison for murder, attempted murder and related charges.

Police have yet to release a motive behind the deadly shooting.