Suspect barricaded inside home after assaulting Philadelphia fire lieutenant: police

A suspect accused of assaulting a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant is barricaded inside a home in Tacony.

SWAT Team members were seen posted outside the home on Friday, hours after the alleged assault was first reported.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7100 block of Jackson Street just before 10 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police later learned that a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant was assaulted by a suspect who fled into a home a block away.

A barricade situation was declared by police a short time later.

SWAT team members were seen outside the home hours after the alleged assault was first reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not given an update on the condition of the fire lieutenant.

No arrests have been reported.