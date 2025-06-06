Suspect barricaded inside home after assaulting Philadelphia fire lieutenant: police
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect accused of assaulting a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant is barricaded inside a home in Tacony.
SWAT Team members were seen posted outside the home on Friday, hours after the alleged assault was first reported.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 7100 block of Jackson Street just before 10 a.m. for reports of an assault.
Police later learned that a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant was assaulted by a suspect who fled into a home a block away.
A barricade situation was declared by police a short time later.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not given an update on the condition of the fire lieutenant.
No arrests have been reported.