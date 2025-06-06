Expand / Collapse search

Suspect barricaded inside home after assaulting Philadelphia fire lieutenant: police

Updated  June 6, 2025 1:52pm EDT
SWAT Team members were outside a home in Tacony where police say a suspect fled after assaulting a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant.

The Brief

    • A suspect accused of assaulting a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant is barricaded inside a home in Tacony.
    • The alleged assault is believed to have happened on the 7100 block of Jackson Street on Friday morning.
    • SWAT Team members were outside the home hours after the incident was first reported.

PHILADELPHIA - A suspect accused of assaulting a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant is barricaded inside a home in Tacony.

SWAT Team members were seen posted outside the home on Friday, hours after the alleged assault was first reported.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7100 block of Jackson Street just before 10 a.m. for reports of an assault. 

Police later learned that a Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant was assaulted by a suspect who fled into a home a block away.

A barricade situation was declared by police a short time later.

SWAT team members were seen outside the home hours after the alleged assault was first reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not given an update on the condition of the fire lieutenant.

No arrests have been reported.

