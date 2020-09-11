Man shot and killed during home invasion in Mayfair, police say

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot several times during a suspected home invasion in Mayfair early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Glenview Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the face, chest and torso.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says four men wearing black ski masks broken into the home through a basement door. Two spent shell casings were found on the first floor and two were found on the second, according to police.

Small says narcotics may have influenced the shooting. Police reportedly found narcotics and equipment inside the home.

