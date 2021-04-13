Man shot and killed leads to brief barricade situation in Frankford, officials say

article

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, and was followed by a barricade situation, officials said.

It happened on the 5200 block of Burton Street, Tuesday, just after 5:30 p.m.

According to authorities, police responded to the location and found a man had been shot. He died a short time later.

It was at that time, investigators say, a barricade situation was declared.

SWAT at a barricade situation on Burton Street, after a man was shot and killed.

SWAT arrived and cleared a house about an hour later.

Police say no arrests were made and no weapon has been recovered.

